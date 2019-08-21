PSG demand Varane and Vinicius Jr as part of Neymar deal

Paris Saint-Germain have told Real Madrid they want Raphael Varane and Vinicius Jr as part of any deal for Neymar, according to reports.

But Real are not the only team in for the Brazilian forward, with Barcelona still trying to snap him up and his former side are convinced he would prefer to join them this summer.

Neymar has made it clear he wants to leave the Parc des Princes and has spent the summer being chased by a number of top sides.

Real and Barcelona have been in an ongoing battle to bring him back to La Liga. And according to French outlet Telefoot, PSG have made it clear they will offer Neymar to Real if they get Varane and 19-year-old winger Vinicius in return.

However, Real are not thought to want to let PSG have two of their more important players in exchange for Neymar.

Meanwhile, on the front page of Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Monday, it was also reported that ‘at the Nou Camp they are convinced that Neymar will prioritise his former team despite the white temptation.’

Barcelona could now move for the forward after allowing Philippe Coutinho to join Bayern Munich on loan.

Neymar’s compatriot has moved in a loan deal worth £19million for the year, courtesy of a loan fee and the Germans covering his wages.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel claimed over the weekend that Neymar would only be sold if a replacement could be brought in.

He said: “He will not leave without recruitment, it is not possible. It’s clear - if he stays, we will have a player who will help us win.”