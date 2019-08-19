Liverpool looked pretty dodgy defensively, says Shearer

Liverpool have come out of their first two games of the Premier League season with six points, and they currently sit at the top of the table, but there are still questions about their backline.

Last season Liverpool had the most staunch defence in the league, conceding just 22 goals in the campaign which saw them pipped to the title by Manchester City. However, this season they’ve already conceded twice, once to Norwich on the opening day, and once to Southampton on Saturday.

Speaking on Match of the Day, former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer questioned their backline.

“Tiredness, without doubt, was there. But they have looked pretty dodgy defensively,” he said.

Liverpool played 120 minutes in midweek in the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea, and only had two days to recover before their Premier League clash with Southampton.

They looked to be cruising after going two goals up, but a mistake from Super Cup shootout hero Adrian got Southampton back into the game.

Virgil van Dijk played a simple ball back to his goalkeeper, who controlled it and scuffed his clearance, allowing Danny Ings to pounce and tap the ball into the goal.

“Ings closing him down, in the back of the net, poor mistake,” said Shearer after watching the replay. “They conceded 14 shots today, that only happened once last season.”

Although they have got the results they needed, Liverpool fans will be hoping their defence gets back to their form of last season sooner rather than later.