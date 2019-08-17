Big win sets Wolves up for Europa League playoff with Torino

Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrated their biggest aggregate win in Europe on Thursday after the Premier League side beat Armenia’s Pyunik 4-0 on the night, and 8-0 overall, to set up a Europa League playoff with Serie A’s Torino.

The winner of the home and away legs on August 22 and 29, with the first match played in Italy, will progress to the group stage.

Substitute Diogo Jota scored with an acrobatic late scissor kick to wrap up an easy victory in front of a packed Molineux, with three of the goals flowing in a 10-minute spell after the break.

Wolves, seventh in the league last season, are competing in Europe for the first time since they played in the 1980-81 Uefa Cup. New Portuguese signing Pedro Neto opened the scoring with a debut goal in the 54th, with teenage midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White putting the hosts 2-0 up in the 58th and Ruben Vinagre bagging the third from close range in the 64th.

Torino beat Shakhtyor Soligorsk 6-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 second leg draw in Belarus.

Meanwhile, Uefa have postponed talks over potential changes to the Champions League format.

On Thursday, Uefa called off joint talks with the chiefs of Europe’s elite clubs and top domestic leagues, who have been arguing over the possible radical overhaul of the format of European competitions.

European Club Association (ECA) chairman Andrea Agnelli and European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson were due to meet Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin for talks on September 11.

“I have decided to postpone the meeting,” Ceferin wrote to Agnelli and Olsson in a letter. “I will send a new invitation as soon as I think that we are ready for a meaningful discussion.”

The letter was sent out a day before the ECA executive board, led by Agnelli, met in private in Liverpool to talk about their vision for an overhaul of continent-wide club competitions from 2024.

“We are currently in the process of gathering feedback from our national associations,” Ceferin wrote. “And I feel — more generally — that a new discussion now would be premature as we are analysing feedback and proposals coming from different parties.”