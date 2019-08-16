Lindelof in line for new ‘double your money deal’

Sweden international defender was courted by Barcelona during the summer.

In Summary

• The 25-year-old has recovered after a shaky start to his Old Trafford career.

• Lindelof seen as ideal defensive partner for £80m new signing Harry Maguire

by DAVID WOOD
Football
16 August 2019 - 07:50
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof receives instructions from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof receives instructions from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Image: /REUTERS

Manchester United are ready to reward defender Victor Lindelof with a double-your-money contract extension worth £150,000 a week, according to the Daily Mirror.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Lindelof to form a long-term central defensive partnership with £80million new signing Harry Maguire. Lindelof and Maguire formed an impressive understanding in their first outing together, Sunday’s 4-0 rout of Chelsea .

The 25-year-old Sweden international, a £30m signing from Benfica in 2017, has recovered after a shaky start to his Old Trafford career and was courted by Barcelona this summer. Lindelof has two years left on his current £75,000-a-week deal, with an option for an extra 12 months.

United are ready to offer Lindelof a three year extension worth £150,000-a-week that would keep him at Old Trafford until 2025.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DAVID WOOD
Football
16 August 2019 - 07:50

Most Popular

  1. Barcelona fail with opening Neymar bid as PSG reject £74m ...
    1d ago Football

  2. More trouble for Real with Jovic set for loan move
    1d ago Football

  3. Juve must hope new brand of football is a success
    1d ago Football

  4. Does De Rossi at Boca mark start of European influx?
    1d ago Football

  5. City avoid Fifa transfer ban over ‘international transfers ...
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos