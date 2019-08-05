Close

TRANSFERS

Fernandes asks Sporting to let him join Spurs

In Summary

• Fernandes held talks with Sporting president Varandas on Friday.

• Tottenham made an offer but are short of Sporting’s £64m asking price.

by SIMON JONES
Football
05 August 2019 - 00:00
Bruno Fernandes dribbles past Barcelona's Lionel Messi during a recent pre-season match
Bruno Fernandes dribbles past Barcelona's Lionel Messi during a recent pre-season match
Image: / REUTERS

Bruno Fernandes wants Sporting Lisbon to allow him to join Tottenham this week.

The Portugal international midfielder held talks with Sporting Lisbon president Federico Varandas on Friday to inform them of his desire to leave and hopes the club will not stand in his way as he sets his heart on a move to London.

Sporting’s high valuation of £64million has discouraged several Premier League clubs including Manchester United from making an offer as they believe the 24-year-old to be worth closer to £35m.

 

Tottenham have made an offer but are understood to be still some way short of Sporting’s desired price.

Fernandes scored 31 goals from midfield last season and Mauricio Pochettino believes he can take the workload off Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min who play the supporting roles for main striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham sent a delegation to Lisbon earlier this week and have continued talks with Fernandes, who was due to play for Sporting against Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup yesterday.

Paris St Germain, Marseille and Real Madrid have also shown differing degrees of interest in Fernandes but he wants to join Tottenham.

Fernandes was seen leaving Sporting training early on Friday, with CMTV saying that it was so that he could negotiate a transfer.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SIMON JONES
Football
05 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. 'No doubt' Pogba will stay at Man Utd - Solskjaer
    17h ago Football

  2. Migne blames players absence for loss to Tanzania
    6h ago Football

  3. I am ready to battle for the country again, says Kiplagat
    2d ago Athletics

  4. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    1w ago Football

  5. Spain-based Wanyama eager to leave a mark at AfroBasket
    1d ago Basketball

Latest Videos