Fernandes asks Sporting to let him join Spurs

Bruno Fernandes wants Sporting Lisbon to allow him to join Tottenham this week.

The Portugal international midfielder held talks with Sporting Lisbon president Federico Varandas on Friday to inform them of his desire to leave and hopes the club will not stand in his way as he sets his heart on a move to London.

Sporting’s high valuation of £64million has discouraged several Premier League clubs including Manchester United from making an offer as they believe the 24-year-old to be worth closer to £35m.

Tottenham have made an offer but are understood to be still some way short of Sporting’s desired price.

Fernandes scored 31 goals from midfield last season and Mauricio Pochettino believes he can take the workload off Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min who play the supporting roles for main striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham sent a delegation to Lisbon earlier this week and have continued talks with Fernandes, who was due to play for Sporting against Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup yesterday.

Paris St Germain, Marseille and Real Madrid have also shown differing degrees of interest in Fernandes but he wants to join Tottenham.

Fernandes was seen leaving Sporting training early on Friday, with CMTV saying that it was so that he could negotiate a transfer.