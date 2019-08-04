Close

STAY PUT

'No doubt' Pogba will stay at Man Utd - Solskjaer

In Summary

• The France World Cup winner missed United's final pre-season game, a penalty-shootout win over AC Milan in the International Champions Cup.

• But Solskjaer said Pogba, who did not travel to Cardiff for the match, was not risked due to a back strain.

by BBC NEWS None
Football
04 August 2019 - 09:47
Manchester United's Paul Pogba looks dejected after a Premier League against Cardiff City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2019.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba looks dejected after a Premier League against Cardiff City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has "no doubt" midfielder Paul Pogba will stay at the club this summer.

The France World Cup winner missed United's final pre-season game, a penalty-shootout win over AC Milan in the International Champions Cup.

But Solskjaer said Pogba, who did not travel to Cardiff for the match, was not risked due to a back strain.

 

"I wasn't expecting him [to travel]," he said.

"I spoke to him after training and he didn't feel right. It's not an injury, it's just some pain. I wasn't going to risk anything."

Reports claimed Pogba failed to make the trip to Cardiff in an attempt to force a move to Real Madrid.

Solskjaer also confirmed the £80m signing of Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire is set to be announced "very soon".

Penalties win in final pre-season game

In addition to Pogba, Romelu Lukaku was also missing as United drew 2-2 at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Lukaku's absence throughout pre-season has also been attributed to injury, but the Belgium striker's future has been the subject of speculation all summer, with Inter Milan and Juventus reportedly interested.

 

United led through Marcus Rashford, before former Liverpool midfielder Suso and Samu Castillejo put Milan in front.

Jesse Lingard levelled up to take the game to spot-kicks.

And Welshman Daniel James scored the winning penalty in the Principality Stadium.

Lukaku continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

United start their Premier League campaign at home against Chelsea on Sunday, 11 August.

Victory for United against Milan means they have won all six of their pre-season matches, albeit with this one requiring a penalty shootout, which finished 5-4.

Daniel Maldini, the 17-year-old son of Italy and Milan legend Paolo, missed the only spot-kick.

The result means Portuguese side Benfica win the 2019 ICC competition, with United having needed to win by three goals or more to claim the trophy.

More:

Pogba ‘told Juve stars he wants to return to Serie A side

Pogba has spoken publicly about the possibility of departing Old Trafford.
Sports
1 month ago

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid boss Zidane likes Man Utd midfielder 'a lot'

Real Madrid boss says Pogba "knows how to do everything on the pitch".
Sports
4 months ago

Why United must keep Pogba

It is the most clear sign yet that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must do everything he can
Sports
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Football
04 August 2019 - 09:47

Most Popular

  1. 'No doubt' Pogba will stay at Man Utd - Solskjaer
    5h ago Football

  2. I am ready to battle for the country again, says Kiplagat
    2d ago Athletics

  3. Migne wary of defensive Tanzania
    1d ago Football

  4. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    1w ago Football

  5. Spain-based Wanyama eager to leave a mark at AfroBasket
    1d ago Basketball

Latest Videos