Close

What money?

City chief hits back at Klopp’s claims they live in a transfer ‘fantasy land’

In Summary

• Liverpool’s net spend came in at £127m last year while City’s was £22m.

• City’s chief operating officer Omar Berrada rubbished Klopp’s assertions just days before the title rivals meet in the Community Shield at Wembley.

by JACK GAUGHAN
Football
03 August 2019 - 00:00
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson collides with Liverpool's Sadio mane during a past match
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson collides with Liverpool's Sadio mane during a past match
Image: / FILE

Manchester City have categorically dismissed Jurgen Klopp’s claim that the Premier League champions live in a transfer ‘fantasy land’.

The Liverpool manager namechecked City alongside Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as a club who can constantly throw exorbitant finance at success last weekend.

 

City’s chief operating officer Omar Berrada rubbished Klopp’s assertions just days before the title rivals meet in the Community Shield at Wembley.

“We were a little bit surprised,” Berrada said. “I don’t know why they would make these comments. I don’t know why they would look at other clubs. It’s not frustration or anger, we just find it curious that they’d be highlighting our spending. We’re fine with their spending.”

Klopp, who has not made a senior signing this summer, added he was not criticising the financial muscle of Liverpool’s competitors.

City broke their transfer record by landing Rodri from Atletico Madrid for £62.8m, the Spain international seen as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Liverpool’s net spend came in at £127m last year, while City’s was £22m. Deloitte’s latest annual review, using data from 2017-2018, calculated Manchester United’s annual wage bill is the highest in the league at £296m. Liverpool’s stood at £264m, with City at £260m.

Pep Guardiola chose to revamp his squad in 2017 with the captures of Ederson, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva.

“The reality is that all the top clubs invest as they see fit,” Berrada added. “We don’t look at what others do. Liverpool are a great sporting rival.”

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JACK GAUGHAN
Football
03 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Man Utd to sign Leicester's Maguire for £80m
    7h ago Football

  2. Liverpool sweat over Salah, Firmino
    1d ago Football

  3. Slovakian sides battle for Muema’s signature
    1d ago Football

  4. Osama bin Laden’s family of helped finance promoted ...
    2mo ago Football

  5. Musingu High to hold a two-week talent search camp
    2d ago Football

Latest Videos