Broke FKF in the spotlight ahead of Chan clash with Tanzania

Former football Kenya Federation president Sam Nyamweya has termed the body’s threat to withdraw Harambee Stars from a 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) return leg clash against Tanzania as a matter of ‘very serious concern.’

In the build-up to the encounter, set for Moi Stadium, Kasarani tomorrow, FKF, through interim CEO Barry Otieno, said they were contemplating the withdrawal since the government had failed to avail funds to facilitate the same despite placing a Sh19m request to Ministry of Sports in good time.

This, Nyamweya said, is strange coming barely two months after FKF received Sh244m from the government, a grant from Confederation of African Football (CAF), and a Sh20m sponsorship from a betting company.

“Simple arithmetic shows that FKF received over Sh300m ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. This is besides the Fifa grants to FKF that have a component dedicated to the men’s competition. All these funds were ostensibly geared towards preparations for the continental competitions, including but not limited to the Cup of Nations in Egypt,” Nyamweya stated.

“FKF’s message came as a shocker by the fact that this is the same federation that only a few months ago told the country and the world that they had got all the support needed for the national team to successfully undertake all the important assignments. It is preposterous and in bad faith for the same FKF to now, only a few days after the disastrous Afcon campaign, cry foul against the same government they showered praises on,” added Nyamweya.

He further called for a comprehensive audit of the FKF books of account by the respective government agencies, to ascertain how the funds were used by the federation, currently in inexplicable turmoil following the abrupt ‘resignation’ of CEO Robert Muthomi.