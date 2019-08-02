Close

OLD TRAFFORD SWITCH

Man Utd to sign Leicester's Maguire for £80m

The 26-year-old is expected to complete a medical at the club at the weekend.

In Summary

• Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester after joining from Hull City in 2017.

• The 26-year-old is expected to complete a medical at the club at the weekend.

by BBC NEWS None
Football
02 August 2019 - 17:54
Leicester City's Harry Maguire during the match against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on July 27, 2019.
Leicester City's Harry Maguire during the match against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on July 27, 2019.
Image: Reuters/Ed Sykes

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign England centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80m - a world-record fee for a defender.

The 26-year-old is expected to complete a medical at the club at the weekend.

He becomes United's third summer signing following Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.

Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester after joining from Hull City in 2017.

The deal means Maguire becomes the world's most expensive defender, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

United had a long-standing interest in Maguire but they backed away from a deal 12 months ago because they felt the £70m that would be needed for a transfer to be concluded was too high.

He signed a five-year contract at Leicester last September and manager Brendan Rodgers made it clear at the end of the season he felt Maguire could develop even more if he remained at the club.

Maguire began his career at Sheffield United in 2011, making 139 league appearances for the Blades before joining Hull in 2014.

He was part of the Hull side that earned promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2016 but left for Leicester following the Tigers' relegation 12 months later.

The defender made his England debut in August 2017 and was part of the side that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

More:

Maguire informs Leicester boss Rodgers his intention to leave

Leicester were reluctant to sell unless it became clear Maguire wanted out.
Sports
2 weeks ago

Leicester reject Man United’s £70m bid for Harry Maguire

Talks between both Manchester clubs and Leicester have been ongoing for several weeks
Sports
4 weeks ago

Leicester demand more of Sh10.2bn world record fee for Maguire upfront

Foxes do not think United will qualify for the Champions League next season.
Sports
5 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Football
02 August 2019 - 17:54

Most Popular

  1. Liverpool sweat over Salah, Firmino
    20h ago Football

  2. Slovakian sides battle for Muema’s signature
    1d ago Football

  3. Osama bin Laden’s family of helped finance promoted ...
    2mo ago Football

  4. Musingu High to hold a two-week talent search camp
    2d ago Football

  5. I am ready to battle for the country again, says Kiplagat
    14h ago Athletics

Latest Videos