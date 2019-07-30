Former Zoo FC playmaker Chetambe wins May/June award

Former Zoo FC playmaker Danson Chetambe is the LG/Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Footballer of the Month for May/June.

Chetambe, who has since ditched the club to join Kenyan representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup Bandari, helped Zoo evade relegation by a whisker last season courtesy of his five goals scored within the month to finish two slots above the red line.

The midfielder was in a scintillating form during the month, netting five times in nine matches, goals which aided Zoo to bag 15 points out of a possible 27 and hence maintained their top-flight status. Zoo registered three wins, four draws and lost twice.

“I am so pleased to win this award. It was a tough month because we were fighting relegation. I am honoured that my effort has been recognised today though not with Zoo but now at Bandari,” Chetambe said after receiving the award on Monday after the team’s morning session at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

“I hope to carry on the good performance with Bandari and help the team win titles this season. It is going to be a tough season since we have the Caf Confederation Cup, the league, Super Cup and also defending the Shield. So far, I enjoy my stay in Bandari and I promise our fans good results,” he added.

Chetambe saw off the duo of Ulinzi Stars and Western Stima in similar 2-1 win scoreline before humbling Kakamega Homeboyz 3-2.

The club laboured to a barren draw with Sony FC and gathered more points from a one-all draw against AFC Leopards and two all stalemates against former champions Tusker and the then league returnees KCB.

Their quest to remain in the elite league during the month was slowed by a 3-1 and 3-0 losses to Mathare United and league runner up Bandari. Coming up against players who had equally impressed during the month, Chetambe garnered 19 votes in a poll conducted by SJAK— two ahead of Tusker winger Boniface Muchiri who placed second.

Fast-rising Tusker striker David Majak and Ulinzi Stars hitman Enosh Ochieng finished third and fourth with 15 and nine points respectively. Chetambe’s goal-scoring instincts paid dividends as Bandari beat a number of top outfits to his signature and consequently made his debut in the recently concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

Chetambe becomes the sixth recipient of the award this season after Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Peter Thiong’o, Abdalla Hassan (Bandari), Justin Ndikumana (Sofapaka) and former Sofapaka goal poacher Umaru Kasumba who won it twice.