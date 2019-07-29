Close

Real set to keep Rodriguez after Asensio's injury

James Rodriguez is likely to remain at Real Madrid this season after the club lost Marco Asensio to an ACL injury and agreed to let Gareth Bale join Jiangsu Suning.

The Colombian, who joined the club in 2014 and spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, had appeared set to leave for Napoli or Atletico Madrid. However, Asensio’s season has likely ended before it began after he tore his ACL and suffered external meniscus damage during Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the International Champion’s Cup.

Unwanted winger Gareth Bale is also close to the exit door after a €22m-a-season contract was agreed with Inter’s sister club in China.

This leaves manager Zinedine Zidane short of options up front and the quickest solution is to bring Rodriguez back into the first-team fold.

After his £63million move from Monaco following the 2014 World Cup, Rodriguez has made 111 appearances and scored 36 goals.

