Six Kenyans to contest at Uganda Classic show

• The Kenyans, among them Stephen Warui and Daniel Biwott will drive three Volkswagens, two Mercedes Benz’ and a Datsun 1200.

• Last year, four cars from Uganda participated in our event, alongside 15 bikers, who rode from Uganda to be at the Nairobi Racecourse — Wanday

26 July 2019 - 05:00
Tor Allan's 1966 Peugeot 404
Image: /COURTESY

Six motoring enthusiasts are in Kampala to contest at the 2019 Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show scheduled for tomorrow.

The Kenyans, among them Stephen Warui and Daniel Biwott will drive three Volkswagens, two Mercedes Benz’ and a Datsun 1200.

Last year, Tor Allan, with his 1966 Peugeot 404 made motorsport history by becoming the first competitor from outside Uganda to win the Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show. His Peugeot 404 is a regular winner of the up to 1800cc touring car class and is one of the best machines each year at the CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance at the Ngong Racecourse.

 

Warui is no stranger to the Ugandan show. He will be parading his 1968 Volkswagen Kombi at the event for the third time. Last year, the Kombi took second place in the class for utility cars and Warui is hopeful of bringing home the top prize in his class.

Biwott, a founder member of the Mercedes Club will be showcasing his 1991 Mercedes Benz W124. This is the fifth time he will be participating at the event, but the 1991 Mercedes will be making its debut.

Peter Wanday, the Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club which organises the Concours in Kenya, said: “Last year, four cars from Uganda participated in our event, alongside 15 bikers, who rode from Uganda to be at the Nairobi Racecourse.”

“The reciprocal visit to Uganda by Kenyan enthusiasts will strengthen both events. There will be increased public awareness about the Concours tradition of recognizing and rewarding the owners of well-kept cars and motorcycles.”

