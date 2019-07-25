Tropical Heat in Lef Foot Division 3 Champions League

Tropical Heat have sealed their place in the semi-final of Left Foot Division 3 Champions League after downing One Africa Logistic over the weekend

Tropical Heat beat One Africa Logistic 2-0 and managed a 1-1 draw in the return leg to book a place in the last four of the competition. In other matches, Cube Movers succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against M-Kopa Solar while Diamond Trust Bank hammered Vitambii Viishe 4-0.

In Division One, Madaraka United roared to a 3-1 win against Consolidated Bank, Strath FC lost 1-0 to Amiran Lions West Ham United drew 1-1 with Nyayo, ICJ Kenya lost 1-0 to Dayliff and Rapid Rebels lost by a similar margin to Saad Advocates.

The Nyayo Kingdom were huge winners in Division Two after mauling All Saints Cathedral 7-1, Ping Limited beat Advert Eyez 4-1, Disciples FC secured a 1-0 win against Toyota Kenya while Kingsway Tyres lost 1- 0 to Liaison.

In Division Four, Eco Bank recovered twice to beat South C Academy 3-2 in a five-goal thriller, Manarat FC won 3-0 against Harleys Limited, Creative Innovations Limited drew 1-1 with Nation Media, Zamara Limited beat Bamburi Cement 1-0 while Letshego won 2-1 against Seacom. Royal Media won 2-1 against SCLPS Thunderbolts in a Division Five contest while I-Syk Rangers managed a 0-0 draw against Apec Consortium and Extreme Clean lost 2-0 to Insia Imports.