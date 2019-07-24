KEFWA welcome FKF decision to probe Muthomi’s conduct

The Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) have welcomed the decision by the Football Kenya Federation to investigate the conduct of their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Muthomi over his involvement in a deceitful transfer deal.

The association, whose role is to safeguard the welfare of all Kenyan footballers, had piled pressure on the federation to swing into action and sack the besieged CEO and following the move by the disciplinary committee to look into the matter, the association hopes justice will be served.

The James Situma-led association had last week written to the federation seeking answers on why Muthomi had interests in aiding John Avire to secure a visa to Egypt, where he was to pen a deal.

Muthomi was accused of using his office to smuggle the player to Egypt, attracting the attention of KEFWA’s ire. On Monday, the federation president Nick Mwendwa maintained that Avire had not been transferred to Egypt and would remain a Sofapaka player until his contract runs out next year or secures another move legally.

According to KEFWA’s secretary-general Jerry Santos, the body is keen to see justice dispensed both to the player and his club as well as get a solution to the other cases submitted earlier to the Player Status Committee.

“We are happy the federation has heard our request and has opened disciplinary proceedings on the CEO. We have full confidence that at the end of the day, justice will be done to the player and the club as well as know the interest of Muthomi in the deal. We also have many pending cases at the federation and we will also seek to have them heard and determined. The rights of our players must be respected.”

The former Harambee Stars and Posta Rangers’ midfielder who announced his retirement from active football, further said he will dedicate his time off the pitch to push for the welfare of the players.

“I have decided to retire from active football and I think it’s time to serve in KEFWA on a full-time basis. I have been on the pitch for decades and I have now shifted to championing the rights of Kenyan footballers.”