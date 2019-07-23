Bayern’s Rummenigge blasts Guardiola over Sane

Pep Guardiola recently said he expects Leroy Sane to be staying at Manchester City this summer, however, Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has had some strong words for the City boss.

Bayern have been targeting the German international but Pep Guardiola’s recent comments seem to be warning them off.

According to The Sun, the German club’s chairman said: “I do not want to submit any water level reports. If there is something to announce, then we will do that. But that’s not so far.”

“I do not know if Pep knows everything that goes on in his club,” Rummenigge continued. “No idea. Let’s wait.”

Sane has two years left on his contract but City have so far failed in their attempts to tie him down to a new deal.

“The club made him an offer last year,” Guardiola said. “We want people happy to be here. We are going to help him to the best we know how, (to realise) his potential.”

“The desire to have him to be with us is always there. I spoke to the club 10 times (to say) that I want people here to be happy, if they don’t want, they go.”

He also added that he knows it is hard for players like Sane to sit out of games because of the depth of talent that City have.

Rummenigge’s latest comments suggest that Bayern Munich are closer to a deal for Sane than Guardiola either realises, or is willing to let on.