Swamibapa snatch victory from rivals Kanbis at Jamhuri

Host Swamibapa snatched victory from the jaws of rivals Kanbis to maintain their lead on the Hirani Telecom tournament log after a dramatic one-run win at Jamhuri High School ground yesterday.

Chasing 128 for victory in their sixth match of the campaign, Kanbis needed 8 runs off the last over bowled by seamer Nehemiah Odhiambo and made the perfect start as Gautam Bhudia (7 not out) smashed the first-ball boundary.

However, they only scored one of the next four balls, needing three to win from the final delivery. They managed only one run as Odhiambo ran out Jayant Mepani with the home team scrapping over the line to maintain their lead on the table.

Their opponents remained second. The win was the first for ‘Swami’ over Kanbis since the 2017 40 overs knockout finals. “In a situation like this, it’s literally chaos but we are happy we have won. At least we can celebrate for having brought the losing streak to an end,” said Swami captain Emmanuel Bundi.

At 114 for 6 with 12 balls to play, the match was entirely in Kanbis hands and it was a matter of how they cross and not when. But things took a new twist on the second ball of the penultimate over when veteran Lameck Onyango caught Vinod Rabadia, who had put on 21 with skipper Rajesh Bhudia.

Onyango spiked Swamibapa’s hope with another wicket on the next ball and forced Bhudia to sky another ball. Onyango effected a third wicket of the over when Hiren Kanbaria missed the ball and was stumped to bring the match into the last over. Opener Dhiren Gondaria had given the visitors a good platform for victory with 38 ball 47 before he fell with 37 runs required. Nelson Odhiambo (22) had also played a key role in the chase in a third-wicket stand of 44 with Gondaria.

After winning the toss, Swamibapa openers Rushab Patel (27) and Naman Patel (41) put on a good show with 54 in 7.1 overs.

Irfan Karim (30) and Maurice Ouma (25) steadied the ship by adding 41 for the third wicket but a disciplined performance by Kanbis fielders held Swamibapa in check as they posted a modest total of 127 for five.

“We are to blame for the loss. I and Vinod were in a good position to win the match but we messed by playing some poor shot. Kudos to Lameck! He bowled so well. When the team needed his service more he came in and delivered,” Bhudia added. Elsewhere, Jitesh Raut (65) and Vaibhav Patil (54) shared an unbeaten third-wicket stand to lead Ruaraka to an eight wicket win over hosts Sikh Union.