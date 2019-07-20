United legend tells striker to focus on his career and ignore outspoken agent Raiola amid Madrid links

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has told Paul Pogba to ignore his outspoken agent and focus on his career at Old Trafford.

Mino Raiola is trying to engineer Pogba’s transfer to Real Madrid or Juventus after declaring that United’s record £89million signing wants to leave.

But Robson believes the Frenchman needs to think for himself and concentrate on United where he is still under contract for up to three years.

“He’d be in my team all the time,’ said the former United skipper on the club’s pre-season tour in Perth.

“One thing fans should realise is sometimes agents get involved and say things that don’t come from the player. Players should concentrate on their own careers and make their own decisions rather than rely on agents.

“It’s your career—you do what you think is right. That’s how I see players today. Get on and play how you want to play.

“He’s a great player. He should concentrate on that. He’s contracted to Manchester United and he should concentrate on playing for Manchester United.’

United secured a second win on tour at the Optus Stadium on Wednesday when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Leeds United 4-0.

The camp is far more settled than a year ago when Anthony Martial went AWOL from United’s base in Los Angeles and Jose Mourinho upset the Old Trafford hierarchy with an astonishing attack on the club in Michigan.

Mourinho was eventually sacked in December and Robson believes he paid the price for turning on his players in public. He added: “If you’re not doing as well, you get uptight and say things in the media and wish you hadn’t said that.

“Jose Mourinho did a great job when he came in. Then things weren’t happening around the club which he wanted. He started criticising the club and the players and you can’t do that.

“When you are a big club like Manchester United, you can’t criticise people you’re trying to get the best out of. That’s where he fell down at Manchester United - criticising players in the media.”

The former England captain believes United are not far away from competing for the Premier League title again if they can add to the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James before the transfer deadline on August 8. “With the squad and the players we’ve got we must do better than last season,” said Robson. “We’ve bought two new players, young lads with great potential. When I was at the Player of the Year awards you could see the disappointment of the lads. I’m really confident they can do better this year with the squad we’ve got.

“I was a manager and you know you can always improve. Add one or two players to the squad and we could be up there challenging this season.

“I’m really positive and confident. I would like to see one or two new signings and then we can compete with the best.”