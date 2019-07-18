Cameroon sack head coach Seedorf and assistant Kluivert

Cameroon have sacked Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf after their disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, with his departure coming after the country’s sports minister had demanded his exit.

Seedorf’s assistant, former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, has also been axed after the defending champions were dumped out in the last 16 after losing 3-2 to Nigeria earlier this month.

The Indomitable Lions won just one of their four matches at the tournament in Egypt, which led to calls from the country’s sports minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, for the pair to be released from their contracts.