Striker Allan Wanga retires from international duty

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Allan Wanga has retired from international football after 12 years.

The former AFC Leopards goal poacher was part of the Harambee Stars 34-man provisional squad set to represent the country in the 2020 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers.

Wanga says his retirement will enable him to concentrate on his job at the county government of Kakamega and his club, Homeboyz.

“For 12 years, I have had the singular privilege and great honour to represent my country on the football pitch. Together with the support of the team, the management and the fans at large, I believe I have represented my country to the best of my ability. It’s now time for me to pave way for other players who I believe will embody the spirit of Harambee as I trust I did. “

He added “I wish the National Team the very best in their future endeavours and now transition from the pitch to the terrace as the team’s biggest cheerleader. I will now dedicate my time to my county Kakamega and my club Thank you FKF, thank you Kenya for the decade-plus of togetherness.”

Migne summoned Wanga for the Chan qualifiers moments after dropping him from the squad which represented the country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The burly striker who finished second in last season’s Kenyan Premier League scoring charts was almost a sure bet for Afcon but was axed at the eleventh hour evoking criticism from the fans who opined that his form would have won him a place in the final 23-man squad.

Wanga, however, travelled to Egypt to drum up support to the team which failed to hit to the second round after losing twice in the group stages.