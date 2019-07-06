Close

UNDER DOG

Netherlands 'love' underdog status in final, says Van de Donk

In Summary

• Reigning European champions Netherlands struggled to qualify for the World Cup, having progressed through playoffs, but are now playing their second consecutive major final. 

• I’m very proud of the team, I’m very proud of the Netherlands and I think we came this far as well because we have such amazing support all the time.

by Hardik Vyas
Football
06 July 2019 - 00:00
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Sweden's Elin Rubensson
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Sweden's Elin Rubensson
Image: /REUTERS

Netherlands are relishing their underdog status ahead of the women’s World Cup final against the United States tomorrow, midfielder Danielle van de Donk has said.

The Dutch side will take on the three-time champions in tomorrow’s title clash at Lyon and Van de Donk said her team will not be overawed by their more celebrated opponents.

“I love being underdogs,” said Van de Donk. “It’s the best role you can be in. I like it. I don’t know the English word but I don’t think they (the U.S.) think we’re that good. Underestimate? Yes, that’s it. That is going to be an advantage for us.”

Reigning European champions Netherlands struggled to qualify for the World Cup, having progressed through playoffs, but are now playing their second consecutive major final. Sarina Wiegman’s side have shown they can find the extra gear when needed and have won each of their six matches in the tournament, scoring 11 goals and conceding just three in the process.

“We are European champions, not just anyone,” Van de Donk added. “I’m very proud of the team, I’m very proud of the Netherlands and I think we came this far as well because we have such amazing support all the time.”

Netherlands’ De Ligt laughs off Ronaldo’s Juve ‘offer’

But the defender said he had yet to make up his mind over his future and was in no hurry to do so.
Sports
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Hardik Vyas
Football
06 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Stars return back home quietly without the coach
    20h ago Football

  2. Uefa could guarantee a place in Champions League to any ...
    1d ago Football

  3. Talanta considering reporting Tanzanian outfit to Fifa for ...
    20h ago Football

  4. Nigeria and Cameroon renew their often bitter rivalry while ...
    1d ago Football

  5. Why you must attend Chapa Dimba in Meru
    2w ago Football

Latest Videos