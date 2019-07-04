Jesus and Firmino send Tite’s side into Copa America final at the Maracana

Here it was, the one they had all been waiting for. A semi-final showdown between the two biggest rivals in international football.

A clash that was meant to save a tournament dogged by low attendances and dodgy pitches, which thankfully didn’t fail to deliver.

The host nation’s limp support also blasted since their opening fixture against Bolivia, finally, it had woken up to Copa America fever.

Singing the national anthem with vigour and continuing it acapella long after the music had finished, they cheered Tite’s men on passionately where previously there had been boos.

Rather than be intimidated by what had happened here five years ago against the Germans, Brazil’s paying public attempted to transform this into a hostile environment for their guests.

After all, the venue had also become a place to forget for their eternal rivals too after a 3-0 World Cup qualifying trouncing in November 2016 – their last competitive meeting - which still lingered.

As could be expected, this was a rough affair from the get-go with Argentina, in particular, targeting Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus with a string of crunching tackles. After just eight minutes, Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico - charged with marking the Manchester City No 9 on Tuesday - was booked, though that still didn’t stop attacker Lautaro Martinez also having his own dig in sequence.

Keeping Alisson on his toes with a long-range shot just over the bar, Leandro Paredes was additionally involved in a spot of afters with Philippe Coutinho around the quarter of an hour mark just before Brazil started enjoying more success moving forward.

Although it didn’t come when Juan Foyth got too confident and was robbed of the ball near the 18-yard box, given that Gabriel Jesus couldn’t control it to his advantage, Captain Marvel Daniel Alves took matters into his own hands three minutes later. Setting off with a skilful flick over Marcos Acuna’s head, he eventually laid it off to the right-hand side of the box for Firmino, who then only needed to find Jesus to tap home his first competitive goal in a major tournament for Brazil.

The Mineirao rocking as Coutinho showboated, Argentina quietly went about their business in response—Aguero coming closest with a header that rattled Alisson’s bar when Messi found him with a lofted free-kick into the penalty area. The Barcelona icon began finding his rhythm as the first half wound down.

Setting Aguero free after taking a string of opposition players on, Marquinhos blocked a clear chance on goal before Messi himself took another crack a few minutes later high and wide.

Turning inside and out in the area, Foyth should have done much better with a failed volley laid off to him by Aguero on a third successive attack.

Brazil managed to take the 1-0 lead into the break, and then came back out with the ineffective Everton substituted for Willian.

This time around, it was Argentina who started with more conviction as Martinez forced Alisson to make his first save and Rodrigo De Paul sliced another opportunity.

After Coutinho missed a decent chance on goal having been played in by Jesus, La Albiceleste continued to push forward and in the 56th minute, Messi ran on to a badly played pass under pressure by the goal scorer and clipped the post.

Scaloni went for broke by bringing on Angel Di Maria for the booked Acuna after roughly an hour, which set up a thrilling final 30 minutes as both teams attempted to punish each other on the counter.

Once Messi went down from a Casemiro challenge and a soft free kick was awarded, there were feelings of Deja vu harking back to Liverpool’s Champions League first-leg mauling at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.

This time though, Alisson made no mistake in standing tall and catching the ball firmly as it made its way into his top corner.

While it seemed like it had been all Argentina for the best part of the second half, the crowd picking up on this and murmuring among themselves tensely, Brazil couldn’t have retaliated better when Jesus won the ball in his own half after another move had been snuffed out.

Charging forward with determination, Jesus repaid the favour to Firmino in the box to make it two, in turn capping his best night in the iconic yellow and green jersey as Brazil placed one foot firmly in the final.

Tite brought the 22-year-old off for Allan with 10 minutes to spare, so that the Man of the Match contender received the hearty ovation he deserved, roars of “Eliminado!’ (Eliminated!) rang around the Mineirao as military police beat unruly and rattled Argentina fans behind the Alisson’s goal with their batons.

Just like one would expect in a fixture of this magnitude, Argentina fought until the end but by now the damage had been done.

It is yet again disappointment on the big stage for Messi when representing his country and should he decide to continue for next year’s home Copa America, this will likely be under a different manager. For Brazil, the Maracana now beckons for the grand finale.

On Sunday, they will attempt to maintain their 100 per cent record of winning the trophy every time they have hosted South America’s most prestigious competition, and lift the first piece of major silverware in 12 years.