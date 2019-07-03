United striker vows to drag the club back to the top as he targets Champions League glory

Marcus Rashford admitted Manchester United’s current plight ‘hurts every day’ as he vowed to help restore the club’s former glory after agreeing on a new four-year deal with the option of an extra year.

Rashford will receive a basic wage of more than £200,000 per week at Old Trafford, with bonuses taking his salary up to £300,000. The 21-year-old enjoyed his best Premier League scoring campaign last season with 10 goals and, after a disappointing sixth-place league finish, wants to see his side return to the Champions League.

He said: “It is a huge sense of pride and a huge feeling for me to sign the contract.

“Manchester United are one big family. Some clubs don’t have that — it’s just a football club. That’s why Manchester United are more than a football club to me.

“Me being a fan changes the emotional side of it. Say we lose a game, it affects me more than it should because I’m a fan.

“It hurts every day to see where we are now, [compared] to where we’ve been in the past. I use that pain as motivation. It makes me more determined to put the club back where they belong.

“There’s nothing I want more than to see the club winning the Premier League again, winning the Champions League again. Everybody here deserves much, much more than what we’re giving them right now, not only the fans, the club itself. They don’t deserve to be where they are now. ‘As players, we’re the ones who have the opportunity to try and forget about the past five, six years and put the club back on track.”

Since scoring a brace on his first-team debut against Midtjylland in February 2016, Rashford has made 170 appearances for the Old Trafford side and found the net 45 times.

At just 21 he has already played under three managers but insisted that current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was capable of delivering success. He identified the former United striker’s high-level playing career as key to his positive impact around the club.

Rashford said: “He just gets it. He understands. He’s been a player here. He knows how we may feel in certain moments because he’s been there himself.

“The fact that he understands us way more than a normal manager is why he’s fitted in straight away.”