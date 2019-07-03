Chebet eyes final national team slot ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Telkom’s talented prodigy Elina Chebet is optimistic of making the final list of the national women’s team to the Olympic qualifiers scheduled for next month in South Africa despite facing stiff competition from the other forwards.

Chebet has been a revelation for her club after making her bow with a goal against Strathmore and has since become a constant fixture for the defending champions. Her form was rewarded with a call up to the national team training ahead of the final list to be announced in the course of the week.

The former Misikhu Girls’ player said: “I have enjoyed training with the national team and learnt a lot from the senior players. Being called up into the national side’s training is a fighting chance you can’t turn down and I am buoyant of making it to the qualifiers.”

“I have been working hard all along in a bid to catch the coach’s eye and I will continue following instructions from my seniors despite not knowing my fate. My qualities I believe will be my triumph card even as I wait in anticipation.”

The down-to-earth striker will, however, have to beat off competition from other forwards craving for the same rare opportunity as coach Jackie Mwangi makes the final selection this week.

“There’s cut-throat competition in the forward slots and everybody is fighting for a place in the team. Alice Owiti of Lakers and Affline Muiruri (Kenyatta University) among others are equally good. I am used to competition because I play with a prolific forward in Mwangi at club level and she happens to be the national coach and that gives me the inspiration to grow and become a better player.”

Despite her age, the 17-year-old is not short of experience. In 2017, she represented St. Cecilia Misikhu Girls’ in the East African school games in Uganda, where she scored eight goals as Misikhu finished runners up behind eventual winners Nyanza based Sinyolo Girls.