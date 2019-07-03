Close

CHEBET FOCUSED

Chebet eyes final national team slot ahead of Olympic qualifiers

In Summary

• Chebet has been a revelation for her club after making her bow with a goal against Strathmore and has since become a constant fixture for the defending champions

• The down-to-earth striker will, however, have to beat off competition from other forwards craving for the same rare opportunity as coach Jackie Mwangi makes the final selection this week.

by BY EVANS ANUKUR
Football
03 July 2019 - 05:00
Telkom's Elinah Chebet (L) tries to snatch the ball from USIU Spartans' Grace Akumuin a past match.
Telkom's Elinah Chebet (L) tries to snatch the ball from USIU Spartans' Grace Akumuin a past match.
Image: ERICK BARASA

Telkom’s talented prodigy Elina Chebet is optimistic of making the final list of the national women’s team to the Olympic qualifiers scheduled for next month in South Africa despite facing stiff competition from the other forwards.

Chebet has been a revelation for her club after making her bow with a goal against Strathmore and has since become a constant fixture for the defending champions. Her form was rewarded with a call up to the national team training ahead of the final list to be announced in the course of the week.

The former Misikhu Girls’ player said: “I have enjoyed training with the national team and learnt a lot from the senior players. Being called up into the national side’s training is a fighting chance you can’t turn down and I am buoyant of making it to the qualifiers.”

 

“I have been working hard all along in a bid to catch the coach’s eye and I will continue following instructions from my seniors despite not knowing my fate. My qualities I believe will be my triumph card even as I wait in anticipation.”

The down-to-earth striker will, however, have to beat off competition from other forwards craving for the same rare opportunity as coach Jackie Mwangi makes the final selection this week.

“There’s cut-throat competition in the forward slots and everybody is fighting for a place in the team. Alice Owiti of Lakers and Affline Muiruri (Kenyatta University) among others are equally good. I am used to competition because I play with a prolific forward in Mwangi at club level and she happens to be the national coach and that gives me the inspiration to grow and become a better player.”

Despite her age, the 17-year-old is not short of experience. In 2017, she represented St. Cecilia Misikhu Girls’ in the East African school games in Uganda, where she scored eight goals as Misikhu finished runners up behind eventual winners Nyanza based Sinyolo Girls.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY EVANS ANUKUR
Football
03 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Benitez slams Mike Ashley as he breaks his silence on ...
    1d ago Football

  2. Rwandese wonder kid on the verge of joining K'Ogali ahead ...
    1d ago Football

  3. Awful form, furious fans and nude pics with his wife mean ...
    1d ago Football

  4. Captain Shakava vows to steer Gor Mahia to Cecafa Kagame ...
    1d ago Football

  5. Kenya to renew rivalry with Tanzania in Chan qualifiers
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos