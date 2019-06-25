Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Sports Association games gets underway today at Baringo boys high school

Uasin Gishu Representatives Plateau under 20 girls football team are hoping to extend their good run when the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association games get underway at the Baringo Boys high school today.

Plateau who will be making their fifth appearance in a row for the county has had a good form from the sub-county games and team coach Robert Simiyu believes they are unstoppable as they eye the national sole slot.

“We have done our best in the region and we want to make our appearance at the national championships set for Kisumu and make a good account of ourselves. That is our main target,” said Simiyu.

They have been drawn in pool A alongside former champions Tartar Girls from West Pokot and Chesilyot .

Regional chairman Kipchumba Maiyo has predicted a fierce battle with new teams making their appearance at the championships.

New entrants include Arama girls from Baringo in netball, Neloto in soccer under 20 boys, Kemilo, Chebelat, Wareng Bartolimo, Kericho Township among others.

“The championships in Rift Valley are more competitive than national because 14 counties are battling for one national slot. We expect tough championships with the entrants making their way to the nationals,” said Maiyo who double up as the Kapsabet High school principal.

Netball Pool

A :Arama (Baringo), AIC Moi (Samburu), Kilgoris (Narok) and Nasokol (West Pokot)

B: Laikipia, Kajiado and Kipkenyo

C:Cheptil (Nandi), St. Mary’s (Nakuru), Gorgor (Bomet)

D:Kipsigis (Kericho), Mubare (Trans Nzoia), Kaptagat (Elgeyo Marakwet)

Soccer U20 boys Pool

A:Cheptenye (Kericho), Majani Mingi (Nakuru), St. Kalvins (Turkana) and Laiser Hill (Kajiado)

B:Neloto (Samburu), Chemase (Nandi) and St. Anthony (Trans Nzoia)

A:Kemilo (West Pokot), Wareng (Uasin Gishu), Shankoe (Narok)

B:Chebelat (Bomet), Chesewew (Elgeyo Marakwet), Bartalimo (Baringo)

Soccer U20 girls

A:Tartar (West Pokot), Chesiliot (Bomet), Plateau (Uasin Gishu

B:Kasok (Baringo), Tumaini (Nakuru), Ole Tipis (Narok), Yemit (Elgeyo Marakwet)

C:Itigo (Nandi), Lodwar (Turkana), Wiyeta (Trans Nzoia)

D:AIC Moi (Samburu), Kabianga (Kericho), Riisa (Kajiado)

Soccer U 16 boys

A:Kamito (West Pokot), Arnessns’ (Uasin Gishu), Talak (Narok)

B:Moi Sirgoi (Nandi), Kericho Township (Kericho), Goseta (Trans Nzoia)

C:Kimuron (Elgeyo Marakwet), Menegai (Nakuru), Baringo (Baringo)

D:Kamungei (Bomet), Entarara (kajiado)

Soccer U16 girls

A:Tembea (Kajiado), St. Joseph (Nandi), Sacred Hill (Kericho)

B:Pemwai (Baringo), Ngeria (Uasin Gishu)

C:Wiyeta (Trans nzoia), Chebonei (Bomet), Siwot (Nakuru)

D:Kaptagat (Elgeyo Marakwet), Tartar (West Pokot) Ole Tipis (Narok)

Volleyball boys

A: Entarara (Kajoado), St. Patrick’s (Elgeyo Marakwet), Kapkamai (Trans Nzoia)

B: Kimaiyo (Bomet), Chewpyet (West Pokot), Simotwo (Narok)

C: Kapcheplonga (Kericho), Kapkewa (Baringo), Maralal (Samburu)

D: Kaptebee (Uasin Gishu), Taracla (Turkana), Elburgon (Nakuru), Lelmokwo (Nandi)

Volleyball girls

A:Pemwai (Baringo), Kabosom (Bomet), Plateau (Uasin Gishu), Sosiot (Kericho)

B:Tartar (West Pokot), Chepkoiyet (Narok), Chebororwa (Elgeyo Marakwet)

C:Kesogon (Trans nzoia), Loima (Turkana), St. Joseph’s (Nakuru), Christ The King (kajiado)

D: AIC Moi (Samburu), Cheptil (Nandi)