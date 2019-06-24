Close

Angola hit back to force draw with uninspiring Tunisia

by REUTERS Reuters
Football
24 June 2019 - 22:10
Tunisia's Youssef Msakni scores their first goal from the penalty spot.
Tunisia's Youssef Msakni scores their first goal from the penalty spot.
Image: REUTERS

Angola salvaged a surprise but deserved 1-1 draw against an uninspired Tunisia after Djalma Campos cancelled out a Youssef Msakni penalty in their Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday.

Tunisia went ahead against the run of play in the 34th minute of the Group E match when Msakni fired his spot kick into the roof of the net after Naim Sliti was upended by Salomao Paizo.

But Tunisia, firm favourites to win the group, failed to build on the lead and Djalma made them pay by snapping up a rebound after Tunisia goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha failed to hold a shot in the 73rd minute.

Mali and Mauritania were meeting later on Monday in the second half of a double bill at the Suez Army stadium. 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
Football
24 June 2019 - 22:10

Most Popular

  1. False start for Harambee Stars at Afcon
    23h ago Football

  2. Stage fright, inexperience 'caused Harambee Stars loss'
    10h ago Football

  3. Senegal make light of Mane's absence in win over Tanzania
    1d ago Football

  4. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  5. Matasi credits Zico for penalty-saving heroics
    19h ago Football

Latest Videos