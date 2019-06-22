K’Ogalo to begin title defence with a clash against Tusker in new season

Defending champions Gor Mahia will begin their Kenyan Premier League title defence against fellow challengers Tusker although K’Ogalo insist their target for the season is to reach the CAF Champions League group stage.

In the fixtures released yesterday by KPL, K’Ogalo begin the campaign to win a fourth title in a row against the brewers on September 1 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

However, Chief Executive Officer Omondi Aduda said Hassan Oktay’s men will put more emphasis on the elusive group stages of the continental tournament.

K’ogalo failed to sail to the group stages in 2017 after succumbing to Tunisian giants Esperance and were relegated to the Confederations Cup last year after falling to Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

“Every championship matters a lot to us and we will do everything possible to win more trophies. We begin the league title defence against Tusker which is a good challenge and our aim remains to begin well and try to win our fourth crown in a row. However, our biggest aim for the season will be impressing at the elite continental league. We want to ensure that we break into the group stages after failing in our last two attempts.”

Meanwhile, the long wait to have action return to Nyayo Stadium could be over as the season’s curtain-raiser, the KPL Super Cup pitting Gor Mahia and Bandari will be played at the refurbished venue on August 18. Nyayo Stadium has been under renovations for almost three years.

Kariobangi Sharks open the rearranged league with an away clash against Western Stima at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on August 30. Returnees and last season’s National Super League champions Wazito host Nzoia Sugar on Day Two at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos in the highlight of the five-match fixtures.

Debutants Kisumu All Stars will kick off life in the top flight league against four-time champions Ulinzi Stars at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu. The club which was moulded in 2017 to replace the disbanded Palos FC defied odds to finish second in the second tier and will have their bid to pull surprises put to test by the big boys right from the word go.

A clash between 2008 league champions Mathare United and Shield Cup holders Bandari highlights Day Three fixtures at Moi Stadium, Kasarani while KCB tackle Sony Sugar at the Green Stadium, Awendo.

Posta Rangers, who recently retained their top-flight status after seeing off Nairobi Stima in a promotion playoff, will take on Sofapaka at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos while AFC Leopards begin their quest to end their two-decade KPL trophy drought with a tricky duel away to Kakamega Homeboyz. Zoo FC will take on Chemelil Sugar at the Kericho Green Stadium.