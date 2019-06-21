Close

Elmohamady banks on Salah as Egypt begin title hunt against Zimbabwe tonight

In Summary

by WILL GRIFFEE
Football
21 June 2019 - 00:00
Egypt's Mohamed Salah during a recent match
Image: /REUTERS

Mo Salah sits alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the top three players in the world, according to Egyptian captain Ahmed Elmohamady.

The Liverpool forward has developed into a world-class talent at Anfield and is a talismanic figure on international duty.

Ahead of Egypt’s African Cup of Nations opener tonight against Zimbabwe, Elmohamady heaped praise on his team-mate.

 

He said: “Salah is now one of the best three players in the world. This is a huge deal for the country and the Egyptian team. Salah being on any team will help it and be a great addition. Everybody anticipates his performance, so this is a positive thing and a good addition for the Egyptian team.”

“As has been said, Salah is one of the 23 players on the list. Each player will help others. We play as one team, but having Salah with us is a positive thing and an important thing for us as a team and as players."

"Salah, Elmohamady and Co go into AFCON with pressure on their shoulders as hosts."

The Pharaohs have won the tournament seven times in total and have arguably the best player in the tournament in their ranks, fresh from his Champions League success with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Egypt host Zimbabwe in the opener and will back themselves to get out of their group which also contains Congo and Uganda.

There was heartbreak for the Egyptians in the 2017 edition of the tournament as Cameroon beat them in the final and they’ll be desperate to go one better in front of their fanatical home support.

