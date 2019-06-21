Close

#AFCON2019

Cameroon team to depart for Afcon despite pay dispute

In Summary

• Pay disputes before major competitions are not unusual for African soccer federations who often don't have sufficient resources to pay their players high sums.

• Nigeria and Ghana have experienced similar problems in recent World Cups.

by REUTERS Reuters
Football
21 June 2019 - 18:26
An Egypt fan has his face painted outside the stadium before the opening match.
An Egypt fan has his face painted outside the stadium before the opening match.
Image: REUTERS

Cameroon's soccer team are heading to Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations after initially refusing to board a flight because of a players' pay dispute, the team said in a statement on Friday.

The champions face Guinea-Bissau in their opening match of the tournament on Tuesday, but the players did not appear for their flight on Thursday evening amid a spat over bonus payments.

"We are not satisfied (with the government's proposition), but we have decided to end all negotiation concerning our premiums," said the statement.

 

"We will be travelling to Egypt this Friday."

Pay disputes before major competitions are not unusual for African soccer federations who often do not have sufficient resources to pay their players high sums. Nigeria and Ghana have experienced similar problems in recent World Cups.

Ministry of sports spokesman Gabriel Nloga said the players had each been paid a bonus of 20 million CFA francs ($34,692). A source at Cameroon's soccer federation said the players had asked for twice that.

Following negotiations, the ministry of sport agreed on Friday to pay each player a one-off 5 million CFA franc bonus once they have won their first match in Egypt.

Cameroon has a rich soccer history, with both male and female teams taking part in a number of past World Cups.

The women's team was one of three African teams to qualify for the World Cup taking place in France. They face England in the last 16 on Sunday.

But the Central African country was last year stripped of its right to host the 2019 Nations Cup due to delays in preparations for the tournament and security concerns.

 

The Cup kicks off later on Friday with an opening match between hosts Egypt and Zimbabwe in Cairo.

($1 = 576.5000 CFA francs)

More:

Nigeria coach plays down Afcon expectation

Super Eagles missed back-to-back tournaments in 2015 and 2017.
Sports
2 days ago

Eyes on Harambee Stars as Afcon gets underway

Kenyans hoping for a successful run in the national team's first tournament in 15 years.
News
1 day ago

Milla backs Cameroon to win 2019 Afcon

Milla believes the Indomitable Lions can win the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Sports
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
Football
21 June 2019 - 18:26

Most Popular

  1. FIFA takes over African soccer following corruption scandals
    1d ago Football

  2. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  3. Sarri joins Juve, lashes out at Hazard
    22h ago Football

  4. Who is who in the Harambee Stars squad to Afcon?
    1w ago InPictures

  5. Why you must attend Chapa Dimba in Meru
    2d ago Football

Latest Videos