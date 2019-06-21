AFCON: Is the people's game open to everyone in Egypt?

Mina Bindari wanted to play top-level football like the famous players he watched on TV, but he says discrimination has blocked his path and that of other Christians in Egypt which is overwhelmingly Muslim.

Coptic Christians make up an estimated 10% of Egypt's population, but they point to a lack of Coptic players in the national side -- the home team in the Africa Cup of Nations starting on Friday -- as evidence of prejudice.

"I didn't know why I grew up only playing at church," the 23-year-old Bindari said. "Why can't I be like the people I see on television, or my friends from school who play for this club or that?"

"It turns out this has been a problem in Egypt for over 50 years, that Christians go to clubs and get rejected … by some coaches."

Karam Kordy, a member of the Egyptian Football Federation, denied any discrimination in Egyptian football.

"We never ask whether you are Muslim or Christian, or what your religion is," he said. "This kind of stuff doesn't exist. All the time, we have had Christian players surface and excel and play in the Egyptian national team. And we were all cheering for them."

Kordy cited Hany Ramzy, the assistant coach of Egypt's national team, who is Coptic, to show that Christians can advance in the sport.