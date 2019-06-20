Goretzka would be ‘very happy’ if Sane joins Bayern

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka would be delighted if his old friend Leroy Sane joins this summer.

The Bavarian club have made no secret of their interest in the Manchester City winger but are yet to agree a deal.

Goretzka, who has played with Sane at Schalke and with the German national team, told Bild he would love to line up with the 23-year-old again.

“We would all be very happy about it if or when he comes,” he said. “But I won’t be putting pressure on him or try and influence his opinion. I was in a similar situation last year and I had to take a decision for myself. And I am also of the opinion, it is best to take the decision alone.”

“I think Bayern Munich can keep up with the top clubs in the Premier League and we are still one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Leroy knows that.”

Pep Guardiola is reluctant to let Sane leave this summer and views him as a key part of the squad despite the winger failing to nail down a consistent place in the side towards the end of the domestic treble-winning campaign.

He scored 16 times last season and Bayern would love to bring him in, having parted ways with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer.

The German champions have already splashed out Sh12.7bn on Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez and would have to stump up a massive fee to persuade City to sell Sane.