Geoff launches raffle to raise funds for Elephants

Chui Safari Lodge managers Geoff Mayes and Suzanne Zwager will use the forthcoming KCB Safari Rally to raise funds for the highly successful ‘Hands off our Elephants’ awareness programme.

The pair, who races a Maxxis Tyres supported Land Rover Tomcat V8, will run a raffle for this month with the grand prize being a trip to the world famous Maasai Mara!

The ‘Hands off our Elephants’ is a social media initiative from Wildlife Direct which aims at raising awareness for the plight of Africa’s elephants through various methods.

The raffle, which is limited to only 100 tickets, also includes prizes such as a night for two at Chui Safari Lodge in Naivasha, a night at The Trademark in Nairobi, wine hampers, products from Maxxis Tyres and other smaller prizes.

The grand prize is an amazing trip, beginning with a night at the Sarova Stanley in Nairobi, half-price flights on Safari Link to the Maasai Mara and two nights in the Sarova Spirit of the Maasai Mara.

All drinks and activities are included and only conservation fees need to be paid. With only a month before the prestigious Safari Rally, Geoff and Suzanne have intensified their preparations.