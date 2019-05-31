Stars’ fans to get replica jerseys from next week

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have outlined new prices for the Harambee Stars replica jerseys ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. Fans wishing to don in the new Macron made shirts will part with sh 3, 500 while the older ones used during the qualifiers, will retail at Sh2,500.

Stars are expected to jet out tomorrow to France to commence their three-week long training camp ahead of the much-awaited tournament. Fans travelling to Egypt to support the team have been directed to purchase the jersey from the federation’s official website and the authentic dealers.

According to the FKF president Nick Mwendwa, the new jerseys will be available from next week. He also disclosed details of the State House meeting between the players and the President.

“As the federation, we wish to thank you the government and the President for making 40 minutes to encourage the boys at the State House. During the session, he said he would squeeze time within his schedule to attend at least one match. We have already sent an advanced team of three people preparing the camp. Macron shirts came in yesterday and the replicas will be available soon. The team is expected to play Madagascar in Paris and DR Congo in Madrid.”

He added: “We will avail replicas to our fans through our website and few dealers at Sh2,500 for old kit and Sh3,500 for the new kit.”