Waruru lauds team spirit as Sofapaka poised to finish third

Sofapaka captain Stephen Waruru has attributed his team’s run in this season’s Premier League to team-work.

He said it has been due to the same that they were able to bounce back from a poor start to the campaign to move all the way into the top three.

The team endured a run of seven winless matches in the opening phase of the season but bounced back to make up for lost ground.

“It has been a good season generally and we have given and continue to give our best in the remaining matches of the season. Things did not start very well for us but I am happy we regained our footing to be where we are today,” Waruru stated.

Last weekend, ‘Batoto Ba Mungu’ were held to a goalless draw by Bandari, who edged them to the second spot in the table with Sofapaka guaranteed to finish third.

“We are like a family and we do everything like a unit both on and off the pitch. That has brought a lot of cohesion and in turn, the results have reflected on the pitch,” he stated.

The forward hopes he can add on to his scoring tally this season having bagged four goals. Though his primary target was to score above 10 goals this campaign, Waruru says the achievements of the team supersedes any individual accolades. John Baraza’s men host Kakamega Homeboyz in the last clash of the season.