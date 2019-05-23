Kenyans survive scare against neighbours Uganda

Kenya team secured a hard fought one run win over hosts Uganda in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa region final yesterday.

Chasing 145 runs, Uganda-coached by Steve Tikolo, fell two runs short despite fierce fighting spirit from their batsmen.

The win—the third in a row for Kenya—puts them one foot into the global qualifier in Dubai after wins over Nigeria and Ghana early this week.

Elijah Otieno and Nelson Odhiambo picked three wickets each to lead Kenya into defending a modest score for Maurice Odumbe side.

Otieno gave Kenya a decent start in their defence of 145 with two quick wickets in the second and fourth over to reduce the home side to 20 runs. Among the casualties for the Kongoni player, was skipper Roger Mukasa after facing only six balls.

Any hopes of opener Hamu Kayondo receiving some stand of stabilising the Ugandan ship from Arnold Otwani only last 13 balls before Odhiambo dismissed the latter for 10.

At 33 for 3, the home side was in deep trouble and needed and stand that could rescue them. The arrival of Dinesh Narkani brought some hope as he opened his account with a six off Lucas Oluoch.

The stand lifted them to 64 with 11 overs to go before Odhiambo picked his second by having Kayondo caught on 31 off 23 balls which included two sixes. Narkani and Riazat Ali Shah added on 15 and then Shah and Deuz Muhumuza got the scores to 97 before wicket gates opened.

From 97 for 6 with 48 short of victory, Uganda lost wickets in succession before Shah fought hard on one end as Uganda finally ended on 144.

Earlier, Kenya lost openers Alex Obanda and Dhiren Gondaria in the first 17 balls for 15 runs before wicketkeeper Irfan Karim and former skipper Collins Obuya restored the flow with a slow third-wicket stand of 47 runs in 10.1 overs.

Karim went on to hit 28 from 37 balls and Obuya who was more slower added on 21 from 33 balls. Before he became the fourth wicket to fall in the 15th over with the board on 70, Obuya had only shared a fourth-wicket stand of eight runs with top scorer Rakep Patel.

Patel remained unbeaten on 51 runs but not without losing Shem Ngoche (22) and Lucas Oluoch (7) on the way.