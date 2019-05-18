Dybala set for Juventus exit, says striker’s brother

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is likely to leave this summer as he ‘needs a change’, according to his brother - who also acts as his agent.

The Argentine has fallen down the pecking order at Juve this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

Dybala has been linked with possible moves to either Atletico Madrid or Manchester United in the past few days and his brother Gustavo has fanned those flames with comments about his sibling while stressing there is no rift with Ronaldo.

“Yes, there is a good chance he’ll leave Juventus. Absolutely. He needs a change,” he told Argentine radio show Futbolemico.

“I can’t say where he’ll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave. Of course, he’s not happy there.”

Gustavo Dybala didn’t finish there warning that his brother is one of many stars looking to leaving the Serie A champions this summer.

“Paulo’s not the only one, as many players are uncomfortable at Juve,” he added. “He won’t be the one who will leave the Bianconeri this summer.”

On Ronaldo, the agent told Radio Impacto Cordoba: “Problem with Ronaldo? No, off the field there is no problem with Cristiano. The problems are on the field: Paulo is young, he has to play.”