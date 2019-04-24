Guardiola unhappy with Solskjaer's claim Man City will 'kick you'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is amazed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pre-derby warning to his Manchester United players that they should be ready to be kicked at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning Solskjaer said: "There will be fouls. They will snap at your ankles and heels and kick you."

"Did he say that? With 65% or 70% possession, how do we do that?" said Guardiola.

"I don't like it. My side is not built like that, not at all."

Guardiola has previously denied accusations he tells his teams to commit 'tactical fouls' to halt opposition counter-attacks.

Privately, City are bemused at United letting Solskjaer speak about the issue, mainly because the statistics do not back up the Norwegian's view.

According to Opta, City have conceded 170 free-kicks, excluding off-sides, in the opposition half so far this season. In contrast, United have conceded 195.

In addition, City have amassed 38 yellow cards and one red in the Premier League this season - for United, the figures are 64 and four.