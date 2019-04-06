Solksjaer plans six new changes

I have learned from Old Trafford that Marcus Rojo is on manager Ole Gunner’s Solskjaer’s list of players he would be willing to let go at the end of this season.

I understand it is likely the new manager will be allowed to sell six players and bring in six new ones. Solskjaer has no complaints about Rojo’s quality but it is a matter of his fitness. The defender was recently sent home from the team’s hot climate training camp in Dubai after picking up yet another injury and he has been fit to play only twice in the Premier League this season which is of no use to the manager.

Antonio Valencia, now 33, Matteo Darmian and possibly Juan Mata and Ander Herrera will also go. The latter two have been in dispute over their new contracts and have still not agreed terms and United has run out of patience. Alexis Sanchez will also go if United can find a buyer but with wages of £350k a week this will be a challenge.

United want to raise funds to buy centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. The Senegal defender is 27 years-old and highly regarded throughout Europe but his price would be around £100million.

Another player on United’s radar is Real Madrid’s superstar defender Raphael Varane who has spent eight seasons in Spain and is looking towards the Premier League. West Ham’s defensive midfielder Declan Rice is also a favourite of Solskjaer’s.

Ramsey will be a huge loss to the Gunners

Arsenal’s midfield supremo Aaron Ramsey has once again reminded the Gunners just how much he will be missed when he leaves for free to Juventus at the end of the season. The fans are again singing his name and Ramsey, like the true professional he is, is setting the bar high at the Emirates as he bosses one game after another.

It is incredible to think that Arsenal were ten points behind Tottenham at the start of February but are now only one point behind and with one game in hand. There will be many more thrills in the run up to the end of the season but Arsenal are firing on all cylinders. Ramsey, however, is the sad point in a very successful season.

Like Jack Wilshere before him, Arsenal will not meet Ramsey’s wage demands because of the huge salaries spent on players like Mesut Ozil. Ramsey not only scored but he controlled the midfield this week against Newcastle and sprayed passes out to Ozil, Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac.

When Ramsey was substituted Arsenal fans chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation. It is obvious that the Arsenal scouts are going to earn their money finding someone so talented to replace him.

Many Arsenal observers are pointing out that the club would have been better off spending money on Ramsey rather than bringing in Barcelona’s Denis Suarez on loan and then not playing him. Arsenal are paying his £55k a week wages and the limited amount of time he has spent on the pitch amounts to £28k per minute!

Klopp backs Keita

You might have heard rumours that Liverpool plan to sell midfielder Naby Keita this summer. It is true that Keita has had problems adapting to the Premier League whilst trying to learn English at the same time.

However, after speaking to my contacts at Anfield, I can assure you that, at this moment in time, Jurgen Klopp does not plan to offload the Guinean despite interest from both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund who want to take him back to the German Bundesliga.

Klopp said: “There is still a lot more to come from Naby because he is still changing. Sometimes it takes longer but we will not lose patience. He is a very good player. He made a big move from Leipzig for £52million and I believe he will be well worth it.”

United anger at Pogba’s agent

The annoyance directed at Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane by Manchester United this week was quite obvious when I talked to some of my contacts and Ole Gunner Solskjaer felt it necessary to tell the world that he and Paul Pogba had an agreement that the midfield maestro was not going to move to Spain.

Solskjaer even went as far as giving Zidane a telling off and implied that he personally wouldn’t talk about other team’s players and neither should Zidane. The United manager, now in the position permanently, also said he has discussed building the entire team around Pogba who is excited at the prospect.

United are furious with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola who claims he has had two meetings with Real and told them that Pogba wants the move. Last year, Pep Guardiola said that Railoa had offered Pogba to Manchester City but United has no knowledge of this. The fact is that Raiola would make another fortune if Pogba was to go to Madrid but I can assure you that United believe he is staying at Old Trafford for the near future.

Spurs new ground unfair to Palace

An interesting talking point is the unfair treatment suffered by Crystal Palace this week who had to play in Tottenham’s first game at their new super stadium. Last December, Wolves significantly achieved a good win against Spurs at their temporary Wembley home.

The atmosphere at the national stadium had been getting flatter and more quiet for Spurs every week. Other teams have done well against them at Wembley too. It is poor Crystal Palace who had to play Spur’s opening game at the new White Hart Lane where everything has been designed to give Spurs fans the maximum opportunity to make noise and get close to the pitch to urge on their team.

Make no mistake, having been shown around this wonderful stadium, it is going to become a Tottenham fortress. Palace went there trying to achieve relegation survival points and feel aggrieved that Spurs have not had to play their final 2018/19 games at Wembley, like they did against some other relegation-threatened teams.­­­

Sarri does not help himself

Chelsea manager Mauricio Sarri will soon be gone. There is no doubt. There is a behind-the-scenes whispering campaign against him and a noisy fan base who are determined he should not be there next season.

Against Cardiff, he started without Hazard, without in-form Olivier Giroud, without England star and Chelsea fans’ new favourite, Hudson-Odoi. It is as if Sarri has a death wish and so it was that Chelsea played terrible football. The fact that they won 2-1 was almost a miracle against a Cardiff side who are fighting for survival in the Premier League and who lost 5-0 to Man City, 5-1 to Man United and 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

At Cardiff, the Chelsea fans turned on Sarri chanting ‘We want Sarri out! and ‘You don’t know what you’re doing.’ As many of my journalistic colleagues pointed out, Sarri really does not help himself as he battles to save his job. However, he appeared to listen to his critics and against Brighton in midweek he started Hudson-Odoi who was a star, Giroud who both scored and provided some nice touches upfront and also Ruben Loftus-Cheek who has been banging on the first team automatic squad selection door all season.

Sarri arrived at the club with his ‘Sarri Ball Plan’ which the players did not understand and he has tried other ideas which failed but finally he has listened to players, fans and critics. The only thing which could possibly save him is qualification for the Champion’s League by finishing in the top four but few people think he is capable of ever winning the title.

It is all going wrong for Arnautovic

Life is turning sour for Marko Arnautovic at West Ham. The forward was booed by his own fans for his recent dismal performances and when he was hauled off the pitch and substituted in last week’s loss at Everton he threw a bottle of water in frustration and appeared to swear at all around him. Since receiving a pay rise in January, which stopped him going to play in China, Marko has not scored and is behaving like the naughty boy which he did just before leaving Stoke to join the Hammers.

Solskjaer and Nuno: two different managers

Two current Premiership managers were star players who spent most of their playing careers sitting on the bench as substitutes. Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s heroics for Manchester United are legend, including winning the Champion’s League when he came on and scored the winner. A similar career was also enjoyed by Wolves’ manager Nuno Espirito.

He spent years playing understudy goalkeeper in Spain at Deportivo La Coruna. It is interesting then that they are such different managers. Solskjaer kicks every ball during a match, is constantly in his technical area calling out instructions to the players and bonding intensely with them during training.

Nuno is much more laid back, doesn’t run around shouting and screaming, doesn’t get too close to his players and tends to let things happen around him rather than making them. Nuno also has a camera placed behind the goal in each match and discusses the recording with his defence, on a Monday morning, after a weekend game.

He believes in stopping goals by placing as many defenders between the opposition and the goal, which is how a goalkeeper would operate. Solskjaer, as you would expect focuses on attack. Last weekend Nuno brought the United winning bandwagon down to earth with a bump and a 2-1 victory over the Reds which gave Solskjaer a lot to think about.

Whatever he thought about produced no results because Espirito once again won against a lacklustre United team who now have only six games left to gain a solid foothold in the top four and Champion’s League qualification for next season.