Team Kenya post mixed results in Rabat

The Kenyan team in the ongoing All Africa Games mined two medals after Faith Ogalo and Everlyn Aluoch chalked up silver and bronze respectively in Tae Kwon Do in Rabat, Morocco.

Ogalo clinched silver in women’s 73kg category after losing 27-11 to hosts' Yassine Hezami in the final held on Thursday night at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat. Aluoch settled for bronze in the women’s 67-73 kg category.

Debutant Ogalo 23, who is a second-year Kibabii University student said after her fairy tale match that she is focusing on next year’s Olympics Qualifiers also slated for Morocco.

“I wanted gold but going home with silver is not that bad considering the quality of opponents I faced in Egypt and Morocco. My dream is to one day be an Olympic champion and I am working towards that. I have been an East Africa champion now I have moved a step further to the continental stage and I would like to thank my coach and the federation for all the support they have given us,” said Ogalo.

Despite bagging the two medals, head coach George Wasonga has blamed the government for neglecting them in the build-up to the tournament. In the men’s boxing category, Kenya savoured their third win after Police welterweight Boniface Mugunde defeated Ethiopian Keralah Mesfin Biru 3-0 to qualify for the quarters.

Mugunde got a bye in the first preliminary on Wednesday while the Ethiopian beat Martin Kambalili of Namibia. What this means is that Mugunde will win bronze should he win his next match.

Olympian Elizabeth Andiego will also secure her maiden career medal today should she annihilate Nigerian Esther Adeimola in the quarter-finals today at the Al Amal Hall in Rabat, Morocco. Andiego, the first and only Kenyan Olympian at London 2012 hopes to achieve the feat where at the very least a bronze will be assured if she emerges the victor today. Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Christine Ongare secured a bye in yesterday’s preliminary. She is looking to win her third medal after Gold Coast and the Africa World Championship qualifiers ion 2015.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s skipper Nick Okoth is walking tall after his scintillating performance on Thursday. He says he's confident of beating his Togolese opponent today to qualify for quarters.

"I want to go all the way to the finals. My opponent will surely not survive this one," says the affable Defaba boxer who's grateful to head Coach Musa Benjamin and his deputy David Munuhe for the rigorous workouts they had at Police depot and Kasarani.

"Their tips are surely coming in handy. They were giving us new tactics day by day"

He says his authoritative performance against his Equatorial Guinea opponent was a big statement to his opponents in the remaining fights. "I left the ring on Thursday really confident and few of his shot could reach the target" He's also grateful to his loving wife in Nairobi for always being there for him and the confidence he has in him. "

Kenya women’s table tennis team comprising of Doreen Juma, Lydia Setey and Pamela Akeel went down 3-0 to Uganda. Uganda fielded Rita Nakhumitsa , Natunga Ludia Magandlen and Amina Lukaaya. On an opening day, Kenya lost by a similar margin to Egypt hosts Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo. In the match against Uganda Kenya lost 1-3 in Game One, 0-5 in Gamer Two and 0-3 in Game Two to lose 0-3 to their neighbours and perennial rivals.

In the mixed team event, the Kenyan badminton team composed of John Gitau Wanyoike, Martins Lavina Sebastian, Edwin Asilutwa Akwanyi, Kiprotich Nixon And Joseph Mercy Mwethya defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 in a Group B encounter. Morrocco fielded the likes of El Harab Bilal Imad, Charouite Ghita, Idlahoucine Anas, Ben Gelloun Zahr Meryem And Bitari Jinane.

Elsewhere national women's All Africa Games 3 on 3 teams will meet Tunisia in the quarter-finals. Coach Tony Ochieng said that playing with fewer players in a high-intensity game was taking its toll. The men lost all their matches.

The women side dismissed host Morocco 12-10 but were humbled 16-10 by neighbours Uganda in another game. In the men category, Kenya lost to Morroco 16-18, went down to Bissau 16-17, were hit by Egypt 16-21 before succumbing to Madagascar 16-21 "Playing with 3 players in an high-intensity game took a toll," said Ochieng .