Close

CHEPTAI LEADS

Cheptai to lead Elgeyo Marakwet in search of national trials slot

In Summary

• The former World Cross Country Junior silver medalists has returned from sabbatical leave won 5,000m title during Elgeyo Marakwet County championships.

• Cheptai clocked 15:56.3 for the title ahead of Edna Cherotich (16:00.3) and Beatrice Cheserek who finished in 16:41.1.

by EMMANUEL SABANI
Athletics
03 August 2019 - 06:00
Faith Kipng'etich of Kenya Police, Irene Cheptai and Lilian Kasait in a previous senior women 10KM cross country race at Uhuru Gardens recently.
Faith Kipng'etich of Kenya Police, Irene Cheptai and Lilian Kasait in a previous senior women 10KM cross country race at Uhuru Gardens recently.
Image: FILE

Former World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai will lead a host of top athletes in today's North Rift Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships at  Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

The former World Cross Country Junior silver medalists who has returned from sabbatical leave won 5,000m title during Elgeyo Marakwet County championships. She leads her county in the regional competitions against hosts Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana and Samburu as they surge to select a good team ahead of national trials for World cross country championships in Doha, Qatar.

The cross country sensational runner also finished 7th at the World Youth 3,000m in 2007, followed by a 10th position at World Cross Country and improved to 7th in the 2017 event before winning in Kampala in 2017.

She clocked 15:56.3 for the title ahead of Edna Cherotich (16:00.3) and Beatrice Cheserek who finished in 16:41.1.

In men’s 5,000m event Michael Kibet will lead the category after winning in 13:40.2 beating Daniel Simiyu to second in 13:41.4 as Mark Lumukei ended the podium places timing 14:15.5.

Collins Kemboi and Lydia Njeri were 1,500m winners in men and women respectively. Kemboi timed 3:48.1 ahead of Stephen Kipkoech in 3:50.0 and Amos Kibet in 3:50.6, while Njeri won in 4:18.4 ahead of Nancy Jepkemoi (4:19.1) and Mercy Cherop in 4:32.3.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EMMANUEL SABANI
Athletics
03 August 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Man Utd to sign Leicester's Maguire for £80m
    12h ago Football

  2. Liverpool sweat over Salah, Firmino
    1d ago Football

  3. Slovakian sides battle for Muema’s signature
    1d ago Football

  4. Osama bin Laden’s family of helped finance promoted ...
    2mo ago Football

  5. Musingu High to hold a two-week talent search camp
    3d ago Football

Latest Videos