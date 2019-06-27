Eliud Kipchoge to attempt sub-two hour marathon in Vienna in October

Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge's second attempt to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon will take place in Vienna on Oct. 12 this year, event organisers INEOS has said.

The 2016 Olympics marathon gold medallist lowered the legal world record by an astonishing 78 seconds when posting 2:01.39 in Berlin last September and ran the second-fastest time in history when winning the London marathon in 2:02.37 in April.

He ran 2:00.25 in his previous non-world record attempt in Italy in 2017 - the Breaking2 project.

The latest attempt to break the two-hour mark, dubbed the 'INEOS 1:59 Challenge' is a project backed by Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of chemical firm INEOS.

"Eliud Kipchoge is the greatest ever marathon runner and the only athlete in the world who has any chance of beating the two-hour time," Ratcliffe said.

"Nobody's been able to achieve this. It's not unlike trying to put a man on the moon. If Eliud runs 1:59 it will be the first time that any human has ever been able to break that barrier."

A number of venues were considered by INEOS who finally settled on the Austrian city where Kipchoge will run a multi-lap marathon that centres on a 4.3km straight stretch of run inside the Prater Hauptallee.