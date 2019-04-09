Vienna Marathon hat-trick girl meets Austria President

After winning a hat trick at the Vienna City marathon, Nancy Kiprop was invited by Austria President Alexander Van Der Bellen to State House.

Kiprop who completed her hat trick on Sunday said she was given an invite on Sunday evening after the president learnt of her victory.

“After winning the race on Sunday, my manager told me that the Austria president wanted to me, which I accepted because it was a privilege I have never received in my career,” said Kiprop.

The reigning Paris half marathon a won the title by smashing the course record to 2:22.12 that had lasted for 19 year since Maura Viceconte in 2000 at 2:23.47. She also managed to get her personal best from 2:22.46 she set during 2018 Frankfurt marathon in 2018.

“The president wanted to meet this Kenyan girl who has dominated the race for long. He also promised to support part of my developmental projects back home,” she added.

On winning the race Kiprop, the two time Valencia Half marathon silver medalist said: “It was really amazing form me, after running well, very strong throughout the race but was destroyed the last mile. Now I hit the target, winning 3 consecutive years which is a historical achievement in my life time and career wise. Breaking the course record by far at the same time was not easy at all. The record has been there for long. I really thank God for such great achievement.”

She won the race edging out compatriot Angel Tanui (2:25.37) in second place as Maurine Chepkemoi completed the podium sweep for Kenya timing 2:26.16 as Kenyans swept the podium.

Vincent Kipchumba won the title timing 2:06.56 leading two podium positions for Kenyans.

It was the similar sweep in men’s category when Kipchumba led Switzerland’s Tadese Abraham to second in 2:07.24 followed by Ugandan Solomon Mutai (2:08.25) for medal bracket.