Kenya beat rivals Cameroon in opener

National women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers, started the African Games title defence on a winning note after beating rivals Cameroon 3-1 in the opening match.

Kenya, under the tutelage of Paul Bitok, edged their 25-22 in the first set before winning the second set 25-21.

It is in the third set, however, that Kenya struggled against the African Champions losing 25-16 to allow the West Africans back in to the game.

Bitok admitted that the results were encouraging considering Cameroon are their biggest rivals here.

However, he said they will take every match seriously as they seek to retain the title they won in 2015 in Congo, Brazzaville.