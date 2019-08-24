Kenya beat rivals Cameroon in opener

Kenya edged their 25-22 in the first set before winning the second set 25-21.

In Summary

• It is in the third set, however, that Kenya struggled against the African Champions losing 25-16 to allow the West Africans back in to the game.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Sports
24 August 2019 - 19:57
Malkia Strikers' players celebrate during a past match
Malkia Strikers' players celebrate during a past match
Image: /COURTESY

National women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers, started the African Games title defence on a winning note after beating rivals Cameroon 3-1 in the opening match.

Kenya, under the tutelage of Paul Bitok, edged their 25-22 in the first set before winning the second set 25-21.

It is in the third set, however, that Kenya struggled against the African Champions losing 25-16 to allow the West Africans back in to the game.

Bitok admitted that the results were encouraging considering Cameroon are their biggest rivals here.

However, he said they will take every match seriously as they seek to retain the title they won in 2015 in Congo, Brazzaville.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Sports
24 August 2019 - 19:57

Most Popular

  1. Dembele in danger of becoming an expensive mistake
    21h ago Football

  2. Gor favoured against visiting Aigle Noir
    16h ago Football

  3. Zidane cannot contemplate Navas leaving Real Madrid
    21h ago Football

  4. Ceballos is the key to Arsenal success
    21h ago Football

  5. Barca injuries lay extra burden on Griezmann in home bow
    21h ago Football

Latest Videos