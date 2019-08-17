Debutants unfazed

Debutants Dagoretti boys Rugby 15s team coach Victor Walgwe says they are unmoved by their underdog tag as they face neighbors Ntare School from Uganda today in the regionals games in Arusha, Tanzania. Dagoretti finished second behind national champions and regulars Kakamega High school in the finals of the national secondary school Games in Mombasa last April to book a ticket to the annual event.

Walgwe said they have prepared well and they have their work well cut out and was quick to note the three day camp at Kajiado before they traveled to Arusha on Thursday has done them good.“We had few injuries in the team prior to the three day camp at Kajiado but the players in question have so far recuperated and they are at a better place and ready to rumble and therefore we can only hope for the best in our maiden appearance." noted the tactician.

He added: “ This is our first time at this stage and really we don’t know what to expect but we are encouraged by the fact that it’s just the same sport, with the same number of players in either side and the only difference is the venue. Therefore we are going for good results and the under dog tag might just play in our favour.”

In other matches, it will be an all Kenyan affair as national champions Kakamega seek to complete a double against Kangaru secondary school.The Western Region outfit won against the Eastern Region side during the national at he group stage and will be keen to win against them as they seek to reclaim the title they last won in 2016.Other match on the card, St Marys Kisubi of Uganda play their compatriots Namilyango College .

Meanwhile, in handball ,newcomers Mbooni boys team play host Kilombero today .Teams coach Gerald Abunde said they are targeting a semifinal slot .“ unfortunately I’m not new at this stage as a coach but my players are and therefore we will not put our targets so high at least for now. We want to reach the last four and see what happens from there,” observed Juma who moved from the national champions St Luke’s Kimilili early this year to Eastern Region outfit.

Kimilili on other hand take on Es Kigoma in another match of the day .However there are no girls matches today as national champions Kamusinga school lay in wait for Es Kiziguro of Rwanda before Kirandichi play Kilole in another match on Sunday.