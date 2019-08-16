KCB chase third tournament win at Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru

Thrills and upsets are expected as Nakuru Athletic Club host Prinsloo Sevens at the Nakuru Athletic Club tomorrow.

KCB winners of the Dala and Kakamega Sevens are pitted against Mombasa RFC, Northern Suburbs and Mwamba in Pool 'A'.

Dennis Mwanja's charges are the form team of the circuit and will fancy their chances to get out of the pool unscathed. Mwamba and KCB have met twice this season in the Main Cup semis in Kakamega with the bankers winning 19-5 in Kakamega and Mwamba earning their revenge at the Kabeberi Sevens by a similar scoreline.

KCB Sevens coach Dennis Mwanja expects a tricky pool for his charges. "It's wide open. We have three good teams in the pool and we at KCB are seeking ways to improve ourselves. We will not underestimate the opposition,” added Mwanja.

Menengai Oilers lead the hunt in Pool B and will be seeking to go one place better after losing two consecutive finals in Meru and Kisumu. The Nakuru-based side have taken the circuit by storm after a slow start. They face Masinde Muliro University (MMUST), Kabras and Egerton Wasps. Head coach Gibson Weru said playing at home will give them an advantage.

“Playing at home gives us an edge as we expect our fans to turn up in good numbers. I love the consistency which the boys have shown in the first three events,” added Weru.

Impala headline Pool 'C' and have a date with Strathmore Leos, Western Bulls and Nondies. Coach Oscar Osir said they expect a competitive pool and noted they can't underestimate any team. "It's a fascinating pool. The four teams are good and evenly matched and it will boil down to who will take their chances," he added.

Pool 'D' is arguably the group of death and will feature the hosts Nakuru RFC series champions Homeboyz, Blak Blad and Quins.

Nakuru coach Mitch Ocholla hope his side can make it to their first final after three semi-finals appearances. “We have made it to the semi-finals and I hope we can make it to the finals in our home tournament,” noted Ocholla