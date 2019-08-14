Kenya too good for neigbours Uganda in Rugby World Cup qualifier

A clinical second-half performance from the Kenya Lionesses saw them thrash Uganda 37-5 in the Rugby World Cup qualifiers in Johannesburg yesterday.

Kenya looked disjointed in the first half with handling errors and failed to take their opportunities in the opening quarter as Uganda stayed in the hunt for victory.

The Lionesses dominated possession and territory for long spells but poor decision making in the Ugandan 22 cost them.

Felix Oloo's charges took the lead when Grace Adhiambo drilled home a penalty to give Kenya the lead in the 27th minute, a lead they preserved until the half-time interval.

Oloo's half time pep talk worked wonders for the Lionesses who came out firing on all cylinders, playing with flair and structure as they rattled the Ugandans.

Fullback Janet 'Shebesh' Okello was first to cross the whitewash following a superb run by flanker Naomi Amuguni to touch down for an unconverted try and an 8-0 lead.

Fly-half Grace Adhiambo then split open the Ugandan defence then offloaded the ball to Okello who touched down for an unconverted try and a 15-0 score.

Okello then turned provider, beating four Ugandan defenders following good work by the forwards, then fed Stacy Atieno to score the Lionesses third try and a 20-0 lead.

Uganda re-grouped and had a decent spell of possession with Samiya Ayikom diving at the corner and reducing the margin to 20-5 midway through the half.

The Lionesses stepped up a gear in the final 15 minutes with Adhiambo scoring her second try and minutes completed a brace to extend Kenya score to 30-0.

Akello rounded off the scoring for Kenya in the last minute with Adhiambo converting for a 37-5 score.

The Lionesses next face South Africa in their final match on Saturday in an encounter that may decide who qualifies for the Rugby World cup next year in New Zealand.

Oloo noted that the side will have to improve if they are to beat South Africa in the final match.

"Our first half was poor. We did not have composure when we got to the 22 and we lost all the lineouts. We can't have those errors against South Africa.”