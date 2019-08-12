Southampton boss reads the team riot act

Saints boss rages at his slack defence after his side ship three at Burnley

by LONDON
Sports
12 August 2019 - 00:00
Southampton's Nathan Redmond and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the match
Image: REUTERS

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was angered by the manner in which his team folded at Burnley having been the better team at Turf Moor for an hour.

Saints conceded three goals in 12 minutes after Jannik Vestergaard allowed Ashley Barnes to put the home side ahead.

“One long ball and one bad timing. Suddenly we are one goal down and the next 12 minutes were not acceptable.

 

“We lost it completely and the game was gone. At 3-0 down we had no chance to come back. We knew it would be difficult here.

“We did alright for an hour and after that, it wasn’t good enough. The Premier League is quick when you make mistakes. We weren’t sharp enough in these minutes.”

Hasenhuttl was forced into a late reshuffle after Pierre Hojbjerg declared himself unwell enough to start.

The manager revealed: “He (Hjobjerg) doesn’t feel well. He was sick and tried to give me an option but then he said he couldn’t eat anything.

Saints complained that Nathan Redmond had been fouled in the build-up to Burnley’s third goal scored by Johann Gudmundsson but their protests were over-ruled by VAR.

Latest Videos