Rojo hits the roof

Rojo left fuming with United after deadline day move to Everton collapses

In Summary

• United changed the parameters on Thursday morning and the deal fell through.

• The Argentina star has made only 18 appearances in the past two seasons.

by LONDON
Sports
10 August 2019 - 00:00
Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez collides with Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo./COURETSY
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was left fuming after his proposed move to Everton fell through.

The Argentina star has made only 18 appearances in the past two seasons and had been persuaded to leave Old Trafford.

A loan was put in place but United changed the parameters on Thursday morning and the deal collapsed - leaving Everton without the vital addition of a new centre-back. They had earlier offloaded defender Matty Pennington to Hull on loan and let Mo Besic join Sheffield United for the season, too. 

The Toffees did beat the deadline to complete a dramatic late swoop to sign Alex Iwobi from Arsenal for £35million.

Everton failed with a £30m offer for attacking midfielder Iwobi on Wednesday and by 2 pm on Thursday appeared to have accepted defeat in their bid to land the 23-year-old. But having met with frustration in their attempts to sign Wilfried Zaha, they revived their bid for the Nigeria international and concluded a deal with Arsenal at around 4.30pm, giving Iwobi the green light to complete his whirlwind switch.

