Close

FRAUD CHARGES

Swiss indict former German soccer officials over World Cup payment

In Summary

•Beckenbauer, a World Cup-winning player and coach for Germany, headed the 2006 World Cup organising committee

•Schmidt, Zwanziger and Linsi are accused of fraud and Niersbach of being complicit in fraud in the charges. 

by ZURICH
Sports
07 August 2019 - 00:00
Niersbach new DFB president embraces Zwanziger former DFB president after being elected during a general meeting in Frankfurt
Niersbach new DFB president embraces Zwanziger former DFB president after being elected during a general meeting in Frankfurt
Image: REUTERS

Swiss federal prosecutors have filed fraud charges against three former senior German soccer officials over a suspect payment linked to the 2006 World Cup hosted by Germany, the Swiss Attorney General’s office said on Tuesday.

The indictment alleges former German Football Association (DFB) presidents Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach, senior DFB official Horst Schmidt and former Swiss Fifa official Urs Linsi misled members of a DFB body about the true purpose of payment of about 6.7 million euros ($7.5 million), a statement said.

The four men have denied any wrongdoing. Proceedings against German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, who is also under investigation in the case, are continuing separately because his health problems made it impossible to question him, the Attorney General’s Office (OAG) said.

 

Beckenbauer, a World Cup-winning player and coach for Germany, headed the 2006 World Cup organising committee. Schmidt, Zwanziger and Linsi are accused of fraud and Niersbach of being complicit in fraud in the charges. The OAG said it dropped last month its investigation of money-laundering allegations in the case.

“The investigations have revealed that in summer 2002 Franz Beckenbauer accepted a loan of 10 million Swiss francs in his own name and for his own account from Robert Louis-Dreyfus. This sum was used to fund various payments made via a Swiss law firm to a Qatari company belonging to Mohammed Bin Hammam,” the OAG said.

At the time, Bin Hammam was a member of the Fifa Executive Committee and the Fifa Finance Committee.

“The exact purpose of the total payments of 10 million Swiss francs to Mohammed Bin Hammam could not be determined – also because a corresponding request for mutual legal assistance made by the OAG to the Qatari authorities in September 2016 remained unanswered until today,” it added.

The payment in question triggered several investigations and led to Niersbach’s resignation over allegations it was used as a slush fund to buy votes in favour of Germany’s bid to host the 2006 tournament.

Zwanziger headed the DFB from 2006 to 2012 and was succeeded by Niersbach until his resignation in the fallout from the scandal in 2015. The DFB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A DFB-commissioned investigation in 2016 said the sum was the return of a loan via FIFA from former Adidas chief Louis-Dreyfus. A German court in October ruled there was no evidence to bring soccer officials to trial for suspected tax evasion over the payment.

Swiss envoy met Kamani in pursuit of Anglo Leasing cash

Former Swiss ambassador Jacques Pitteloud met Anglo Leasing facilitator Deepak Kamani for two meetings in early 2015 with the full knowledge of the ...
News
3 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ZURICH
Sports
07 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Migne blames players absence for loss to Tanzania
    2d ago Football

  2. Kangaru vow to pull shockers in East Africa games in Arusha
    23h ago Rugby

  3. Stalemate continues in Zidane’s cold war with Bale
    2d ago Football

  4. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    2w ago Football

  5. I am ready to battle for the country again, says Kiplagat
    4d ago Athletics

Latest Videos