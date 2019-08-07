Raiola ‘uses Juventus’ interest in Pogba to put pressure on Real

Mino Raiola is plotting to use Juventus’ interest in Paul Pogba to force Real Madrid into action and make an improved offer for the Manchester United midfielder.

Pogba wants out of Old Trafford this summer and has publicly stated his preference for a new challenge at either Real Madrid or former club Juventus.

Real have already had an opening bid of £27million plus James Rodriguez rejected, with United hoping to earn upwards of £150m, but the Spanish giants need to sell players in order to return with a bigger offer.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, Pogba’s agent Raiola will use the interest from Juve to put pressure on Madrid to come up with the money required to sign his client.

Pogba’s preference is to move to the Bernabeu but he would have no hesitation in returning to Turin. He still has a good relationship with the city and club and even attended a party to celebrate their most recent Serie A title.

Raiola has been in Manchester since Monday after finalising Moise Kean’s move to Everton. His priority was to sort out the future of United striker Romelu Lukaku but discussions have also been held regarding Pogba.

Italian outlet Tuttosport recently claimed that Juve are willing to offer Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi plus €40m (£37m) to United for Pogba.

It appears unlikely that deal will come off though after Dybala recently called off his proposed move to Manchester because the club was unwilling to meet his demands.

Despite the rampant transfer speculation, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains adamant Pogba be staying at United for the upcoming season.

Pogba failed to travel to Cardiff for a friendly against AC Milan last weekend, but Solskjaer put his absence down to injury and an administrative error.

The midfielder did end up lining up against Blackburn Rovers Under-23s on Sunday, and Solskjaer says he should be fit to play against Chelsea in the first Premier League game of the season.