United ‘reject £27m plus Rodriguez’ bid from Real for wantaway Pogba

Manchester United have rejected an offer of £27.4million plus James Rodriguez from Real Madrid for Paul Pogba, according to The Times.

The Colombian has been deemed surplus to requirements at Real Madrid this season, and Zinedine Zidane is looking to offload him.

Meanwhile, Pogba has been looking for a move away from Old Trafford, and Real Madrid are seen as his main suitors.

United have slapped a £150m price tag on the Frenchman, so the offer of Rodriguez plus £27.4m falls well below what they’re looking for.

Despite the rampant transfer speculation, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains adamant he’ll be staying at United for the upcoming season.

Pogba failed to travel to Cardiff for a friendly against AC Milan, but Solskjaer put his absence down to injury and an administrative error.

The midfielder did end up lining up against Blackburn Rovers Under-23s on Sunday, and Solskjaer says he should be fit to play against Chelsea in the first Premier League game of the season next week. Real Madrid have been looking to see a return on the £63m investment they made on Rodriguez after his impressive performances at the 2014 World Cup.

Since then he has failed to live up to expectations and has been on loan at Bayern Munich for two seasons. Real are now looking to sort a permanent exit by August 15.

If they can’t get their preferred deal of £38m, they will instead be willing to send him back out on loan, this time to Napoli, who are unwilling to pay his transfer fee.